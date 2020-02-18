Wuhan hospital president dies of novel coronavirus pneumonia
BEIJING — Liu Zhiming, president of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital in Hubei province, died of the novel coronavirus pneumonia at 10:30 am on Tuesday despite medical efforts, according to a report of China Central Television.
The hospital, which is located on Yangyuan Street in the city’s Wuchang district, is a high-level hospital and one of the seven designated hospitals for the epidemic treatment in Wuhan.
Wuhan media reported in 2018 that Liu is a leading figure in neurosurgery.
On Friday, the National Health Commission said at a news conference that a total of 1,716 medical workers had been confirmed with the infection as of Feb 11, and six passed away.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.