Fashion Revolution: The Future of Textile exhibit shows beautiful creations made from textile scraps

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fashion Revolution: The Future of Textile is now gracing the halls of the University of San Carlos, School of Architecture, Fine Arts and Design from February 18 to March 20.

The exhibit highlights the need for a more sustainable fashion in the textile industry as most of the designs on display are made from textile scraps.

This activity is spearheaded by Harald Fries Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines.

The exhibit has been mounted around the Philippines since last year and now, for a month, it will stay inside the SAFAD building of USC to inspire aspiring fashion and interior designers.

“This is to create awareness for sustainability. To show that there are companies around the world who are producing sustainable products as well,” said Fries.

The exhibit is supported by big Swedish brands such as H&M. IKEA and BabyBjorn who are the event’s main exhibitors.

“I am also very happy to share that we also have local, Cebuano brand that is ANTHILL Fabric Gallery, who is doing sustainable fashion with the help of the Argao weavers,” he added.

H&M one of the exhibitors showcased their creations from scrap materials.

One of their showcased ensembles is this light pink-colored blazer and skirt which is made from scrap materials with a mix of the famous Piña fabric of the Philippines.

Aside from this, flowy and short casual dresses vibrant in black, red, and pink can grab your attention as they give every spectator a feel of what it’s like to wear these fashionable yet sustainable creations.

Alongside, H&M, is the local masterpiece of Anthill Fabric Gallery, this is the light-colored terno, which is made from scrap material hand-woven by the weavers of Argao.

The creations showcased in the exhibit will entice your eyes and make you wonder why these creations are so beautiful knowing that they all came from scrap.

The Fashion Revolution: Future of Textile is curated and produced by the Swedish Institute, to emphasize that fashion can be sustainable and fashionable at the same time.

“We are getting this message across because we’ve learned that fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world,” said Fries.

With this fashion exhibit, people around the Philippines and even the world will learn that textile scraps can still look good and fashionable. /rcg