Fire fighters urge property owners: Give space for access roads

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Fire Station has asked lot owners in the city to consider the space for access road as they plan out developments in their properties.

MCFS Chief Investigator, Senior Fire Officer 2 Edgar Vergara said clogged or non-existent access roads remain their greatest obstacles when responding to fire emergencies.

Vergara said having accessible roads to their properties would ensure not only their safety but also a protection for their properties.

“Mao unta ni among pahimangno sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga unay yuta nga dako nga unta to kung magbalay sila, unahaon gyud nila ang agianan diin ang atong mga fire truck makasulod ug sila pod, makaagi pod sila kung dunay any disaster nga mahitabo,” Vergara said in an interview.

“At least duna tay kaagian nga ang atong kinabuhi ma-safety ta,” he added.

On Monday, February 17, MCFS responded to two separate fire alarms in Barangay Centro and Barangay Tabok.

The fire incidents rendered hundreds of families homeless and left estimated damage of over P600,000. The fire in Barangay Centro, which happened at dawn, also claimed at least two lives with one person still missing as of press time.

Vergara also advised the public to keep contact numbers of the authorities so they could promptly report emergencies.

In the case of the fire in Barangay Centro, Vergara said the fire was already huge when they responded despite the fact that their station is just about two minutes away from the fire scene.

He said nobody called in to their station to report the incident.

Vergara said they learned of the fire from a concerned motorcycle rider who passed by the fire scene. /rcg