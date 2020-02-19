Black Scoop Café opens SM City Cebu Branch

Black Scoop Café finally opens in SM City Cebu. The store was founded because of the love for coffee, tea and ice cream, and is fueled by the passion for quality food & drinks.

Black Scoop takes pride in being the country’s first black soft serve ice cream, tea, and coffee lounge. The concept is to bring together these crowd favorites while maintaining the unique identity and premium quality of each product.

Try Black Scoop’s Sundaes, Bubble Waffles, cream & coffee based Frappes, coffee & chocolate hot & cold drinks, cream cheese lattes, specialty drinks such as Taro Ice, Winter Grass Jelly, Brown Sugar Latte, and Match Latte.

What makes Black Scoop Cafe different from the rest is their complete lineup of savoury dishes to go with all their awesome drinks. They offer Aglio Olio Spanish Sardines, Classic Carbonara, Spaghetti Bolognese, Tuna Pesto, and even rice meals!

Visit Black Scoop Café at the 2nd level of the main mall, SM City Cebu.