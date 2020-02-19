Live hogs from Negros seized in Argao town by anti-ASF operatives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Anti-African Swine Fever Task Force and personnel from the Argao Police Station intercepted a delivery truck containing 23 live hogs in Argao town this afternoon, Feb. 19, 2020.

The delivery truck allegedly evaded inspection when it arrived in Bato port in Samboan town prompting the task force to seek the help of the police.

It was already in Argao town at around 5:30 p.m. that the truck was flagged down in a checkpoint.

The pigs came from Sibulan, Negros Oriental and were supposed to be delivered to the cities of Carcar and Cebu.

According to the Notice of Violation issued by the Regional Veterinary Quarantine Office (RVQO), eight of the 23 pigs were not covered by the Veterinary Health Certificate and Shipment permit since the shipping documents presented by the delivery personnel were only good for 15 hogs.

The eight hogs are currently being escorted back to the port and will be shipped back to Sibulan. /rcg