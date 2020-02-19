Former school administrator gunned down by unidentified suspects in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City Police are now looking for two suspects who shot dead a former school administrator early Thursday morning, February 20.

The victim was identified as Gregoretta Manto, 46, a resident of Barangay Bonifacio, Danao City, who worked before as a school administrator of the now-defunct Manto Memorial College Foundation.

Initial reports from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) stated that the crime happened around 5 a.m. along Rizal Street, Barangay Poblacion, Danao City in northeastern Cebu.

Police said several witnesses in the area pointed to a riding-in-tandem as the suspects behind Manto’s death.

Investigators are yet to determine the motive of the killing as of this posting. /rcg