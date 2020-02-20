Labella: Cebu City should prepare for heavy SRP traffic once CCLEX opens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic congestion is expected at the South Road Properties (SRP) once the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will open on August 2021.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that this would be one of the things the city would have to plan ahead before the opening of the third Bridge.

Once the bridge opens, it will alleviate the traffic in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City along the first and second Mandaue-Mactan bridges.

However, it will also increase the traffic volume at the SRP, and may even cause congestion.

Labella said the city would have to begin soon to create a new traffic flow to ensure that the bulk of the vehicles would not be concentrated at the superhighway.

He said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System would help in the easing of car volumes in the SRP as the start of the BRT would be in the SRP.

In previous statements, Lawyer Jose Daluz, III, the SRP manager, said the SRP management had already been studying the inner road plans for the SRP to be implemented by the opening of CCLEX.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Michael Rama, said the site visit was necessary to apprise the councilors of what would be happening in the construction of the iconic bridge.

The council will be tackling the deed of usufruct for a city-owned lot that will be borrowed to CCLEX for use for the next 35 years.

The CCLEX will still present in front of the council on a Citizen’s Hour before the council will decide on whether to give the mayor the authority to sign the deed of usufruct. /dbs