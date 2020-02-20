Puppy that can’t walk finds surprise friendship with a pigeon that can’t fly

It’s funny how life can sometimes bring about surprise friendships. For instance, former enemies can turn into lifelong pals while in others, acquaintances can evolve into an inseparable bond. Indeed, life works in mysterious ways and in this case, it has brought together two unlikely creatures to become the best of friends.

This is the story of friendship between Lundy, the Chihuahua puppy that can’t walk, and Herman, the pigeon that can’t fly.

Their friendship story began at the New York-based non-profit organization, Mia Foundation, where the two animals were being taken care of. Mia Foundation founder Sue Rogers told Inside Edition that while she was attending Lundy, she noticed that Herman and the 8-week-old puppy were quite friendly with one another.

“I had Herman in a dog bed and was tending to Lundy. I set Lundy next to him and they looked so adorable that I snapped a few photos,” Rogers shared with the news outlet.

After seeing this take place between the two animals, Rogers quickly took out her phone and snapped some pictures of the duo playing around and cuddling.

Since these images were uploaded on the organization’s Facebook page, it has garnered around 48,000 shares, 22,000 reactions, and 19,000 comments from online users.

The organization has also received a number of donations and adoption inquiries for the two animals. The Mia Foundation wrote on their page, “Thank you also for the donations coming in. We really do need them as we have a few surgeries coming up soon! It brings me to tears to think that our little Herman (the pigeon) is known worldwide now! I’ve been called crazy for keeping Herman alive and trying to make his life a happy one. His life has meaning too. And Lundy….well, who wouldn’t love that sweet little nugget? Thank you all again.”

At the moment, both Lundy and Herman are still under the care of the Mia Foundation, where they continue to be best buds and surprise online users with their cute photos and videos.

If any of you are interested in getting to know more about Lundy, Herman, and the other animals available for adoption from the Mia Foundation, you can visit them at themiafoundation.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/LoveForMiaCleftPalateChihuahua.