WATCH: Sarah G pops at show rehearsals following wedding rumors

MANILA, Philippines — A video showing Sarah Geronimo attending the “The Voice Teens” rehearsals trended on social media Thursday, amid rumors that she and beau Matteo Guidicelli are set to tie the knot.

Ayan! Good morning daw!

Dito po ba venue?

Yes invited kame hahaha@JustSarahG @evinescence @jumarjomar @macbuenafe @thevoiceteensph pic.twitter.com/b5MHf6ZvBI

— carlo yanesa ♫♫♫ ‏ (@karlangel_rocks) February 20, 2020

Earlier, entertainment columnist Ricky Lo, citing a “highly-reliable source,” claimed in his article that Geronimo and her actor fiancé were to wed today, Feb. 20.

However, a Twitter video posted by talent competition staffer Carlo Yanesa showed Geronimo being present at the rehearsals.

“Good morning!” the pop princess, who serves as a judge in the show, said in greeting when Yanesa’s camera panned towards her.

At one point, Yanesa joked: “Dito kami sa venue, charot! (We’re here at the venue!)”

Geronimo and Guidicelli first sparked engagement rumors in November, when the actor posted an Instagram photo of them, with a conspicuous diamond ring displayed on the singer’s ring finger.

While news of their engagement was eventually confirmed, the two remain tight-lipped about their wedding plans.

