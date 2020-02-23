Beautiful ‘Bibingka Girl’ of Danao City gets online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Danao City in northern Cebu is a city that is known for its mouthwatering delicacies like the kiseo that is made from Carabao’s milk and the tinap-anan.

The city also has places you can visit for fun and adventure like the Danasan Eco Park.

But just recently, Danao City has been creating abuzz online for another of its beautiful sights: an 18-year-old “Bibingka Girl” from Barangay Taboc.

Clark Laurent Dumon, a photographer and one of the administrators of the Darkroom Cebu page, posted on social media a photo of bibingka vendor, Cristy Cuizon. The photo that Dumon, 24, posted on February 19, 2020 received 4, 900 shares; 4, 900 reactions; and 1, 100 comments from netizens as of Saturday, Feb. 22.

“We went to Danao to take photos of our friends who joined in the motocross race. Then while nag tambay mi nakita mi nga nay ga lutong bibingka. (While we were waiting, we saw someone preparing bibingka.) Then we saw her (Cuizon). Rare kaayo nga gwapa unya dili pa gyud arte ang tindera (She had a rare beauty and she was a very accommodating vendor),” said Dumon.

Dumon said they saw Cuizon watchover the bibingka that she was selling close to the venue of the motocross race in Barangay Tac-an.

Amazed with Cuizon’s beauty, Dumon said that he and his male friends immediately took photos of the lovely vendor and posted this online.

Nebia Ronnel commented, “Mao ning tinood nga babay, dili puros pa gwapa (This is what a real woman is, never too concerned of her physical appearance)” while Achilles Blanco commented, “Naay carrot boy sa Ifugao artista na, puhon naa na pud madiskobre bibingka girl Cebu (The carrot boy in Ifugao is now a star, hopefully, Cebu’s bibingka girl will get national attention.”

Cuizon, who has caught the attention of the online world with her beautiful face, already received an invitation from one of Cebu’s known beauty clinics to visit any of their branches to avail of their services for free. Since the owner did not have the contact details of the lovely girl, he posted on his social media page his invitation for the Danao City beauty. /dcb