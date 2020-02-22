Makoto FC to take on USJR in Sunday’s match

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Action resumes in the Men’s Open Division 1 of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup with Makoto FC taking on University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) in the first match tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the J.H Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Makoto FC hopes to bag its third straight win and take the spot spot while USJ-R hopes to add to its single win and climb out of the bottom rung.

Makoto is currently in the second spot with six points following its 2-0 win-loss record.

USJ-R is at the sixth spot with its 1-2 card which gave it three points.

In the second game, three-time defending champion Leylam FC will go up against University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech.

Leylam is hoping to add to its points after one win and one draw so far which put it at the fifth spot with four points. UC, on the other hand, is vying for its third straight win to keeps its third spot standing with a 2-0 card. It has six points so far.

The final match on Sunday will have current leader ERCO Bro clashing against Don Sacredale.

ERCO Bro is the current leader with seven points following its two wins and one draw.

Don Sacredale, for its part, is hoping to end a two-game skid following its losses to Makoto FC and UC Kajitech. It currently sits at the fourth spot with six points.

The tournament follows a league-type format with the team having the most number of wins to be declared as the champion. Thus, every game counts./elb