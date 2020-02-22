PresyoMerkado: Indian Mango

CEBU CITY, Philippines – You can never go wrong with Indian mangoes!

These small, green mangoes are packed with a punch and are usually sweet and little sour at the same time. Lami ni siya i-tuslob og asin, patis, and ginamos or bagoong.

A sure hit in gatherings with family and friends.

This mango variety that is also known as Began Phali is commonly grown in the Indian subcontinent, particularly in India and Pakistan. It is named after the town of Banganapalle in Andhra Pradesh in India.

Indian mangoes are usually sliced when sold on sidewalks for P15 to P20 apiece. An option is to buy a kilo at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City for only P50 per kilo.

Mangaon na ta! / dcb