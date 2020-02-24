‘Bibingka Girl’ dreams of becoming a cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines —After school and during her free time, Cristy Cuizon would help her mother, Manilyn, and grandmother, Jocelyn, sell homemade bibingkas in a stall which they owned near the gymnasium in Barangay Taboc in Danao City.

Cristy has made it a point to help in their small family business in the last 10 years to make sure that they will have food to serve on their table.

“Being the eldest I have to help my grandmother and mother whenever I’m free. I help sell bibingka because this is our source of income,” she said in the dialect.

Cristy was the girl from Danao City who has captured the attention of netizens because of her pretty face.

While she works hard to help her family earn a living, Cristy said that she has bigger plans for her future.

The 17-year-old beauty said that she plans of joining the Philippine National Police (PNP) to better serve her family and her country.

“I want to help my family and others. I’m not scared to be a police officer. I want to protect my community especially against illegal drugs,” she said.

While she prepares for the future, Cristy said she wanted to continue to help her family in every way that she could.

The Grade 10 student at the DT Durano Memorial Integrated School is the eldest of three siblings. Her bother, Iand Kent, is 15-years-old while Jake is 10.

Cristy said that since her parents separated, she has made it a point to always help her mother sell the bibingkas that she and her lola would prepare.

Her family also sells edible oil, tempura, and banana cue.

“We usually sell our bibingka near the Taboc gym. Sometimes, just near our house but most of the time near the Taytay cemetery and if there are events in the city, we also go there to sell,” she told CDN Digital.

Cristy said that while she helps in their family business, she is also able to hang out with friends who would come for visits.

“Usually when I sell, my friends come and help me out and this has become our sort of bonding, not just with my friends but also with my family,” she said. /dcb