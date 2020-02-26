For 20th Anniversary, Hi-Precision Cebu Introduces 1st Fun Run, New Machines and CT scan to Public

Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu is having its 20 anniversary this year, and the medical laboratory is celebrating this milestone by hosting its very first Fun Run to be held in Parkmall, Mandaue City this March 15, 2020. For the runners, HPD-Cebu will be providing free loot bags and breakfast, as well as a chance to win over 20K pesos worth of cash and GC’s prizes.

New Year, New Machines

“God has blessed us tremendously over the past twenty years, so this year we wanted to focus on giving back.” said Hi-Precision Managing Director Euclid Po said in our recent press conference.

“On top of encouraging people to be healthy, we really wanted to host a Fun Run to really show Cebuanos how far we’ve come,” Mr. Po added. On the event itself, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu will have booths to educate the public on its newest machines and medical facilities. This year, HPD-Cebu will be launching its first full body 64-slice CT Scan machine.

The CT Scan used by Hi-Precision Cebu was specifically chosen because it can take a clearer image using significantly less radiation, greatly improving the patient’s overall experience. The facility is set to be fully operational by March of this year.

World-Class Healthcare for all Cebuanos

From small neighborhood lab to fully automated nationwide brand, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has always gone the extra mile to provide world-class health care to all Cebuanos. With its excellent customer service and its state of the art facilities, HPD-Cebu is always innovating to ensure that they provide quality healthcare at affordable prices.

The event will award medals to all finishers of the 12K and 20K racers, as well as to the first, second, and third placers of all categories. The first, second, and third placers of the 12 K will win 2500, P2000, and P1500 in both cash and Hi-Precision GC’s, while the first, second, an third placers of the 20 K race will win P5000, P4000, and P3000 in cash and GC’s respectively. P50,000 worth of cash prizes and GC’s will also be raffled off in the event.

If you would like to participate in Hi-Precision Cebu’s Fun Run, registration forms are available on the ground floor of every Hi-Precision Cebu branch. The race will have four categories, the 3K, the 6K, the 12 K, and the 20K, in line with this year’s special occasion. Registration fee is P350 for the 3K, P450 for the 6 K, P550 for the 12 K, and P650 for the 20 K.