Ferro to send more cops to Bayawan City, NegOr amid series of killings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More policemen, especially from the Provincial Mobile Force Battalion Unit of Negros Oriental, will be deployed this week in Bayawan City, amid a series of killings there including the one involving a city councilor.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) told reporters in a press briefing on Monday, February 24, 2020, that he will be sending more than 20 men to help augment the peace and order situation of the city.

The recent killings especially that of City Councilor Alex Tizon, who was shot dead while driving his vehicle on February 18, prompted Ferro to act on the deployment of additional police officers.

He also ordered a deeper investigation not only about Tizon’s murder but the other killings before him.

Ferro also confirmed that he has relieved Bayawan City Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, due to the unsolved killings.

Enriquez will be replaced by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jodimar Bonilla.

Ferro said that when he was reviewing the cases of killings in the city, he found out that the motives vary. However, Tizon’s case will be thoroughly reviewed given the nature of his job as a politician and former chief of police of the city.

A tribal group called “Tadtad” which reportedly believes in rituals will also be investigated according to Ferro to determine if it is connected with the killings. /rcg