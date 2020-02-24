Duterte to give MCWD P1 B for pipe rehabilitation — Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella revealed in his Charter Day speech that President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to give P1 billion to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to help solve Metro Cebu’s water crisis.

Labella said in his speech that the Office of the President has sent the communication through Secretary Michael Dino, the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, regarding the financial assistance.

The money is primarily for the pipe rehabilitation of the waterline of MCWD in Metro Cebu, as some of these pipelines have been installed 30 years ago.

The MCWD has been constantly repairing and rebuilding some of the pipes causing water interruptions in many of the areas in the metro.

“The Office of the President through the Office of the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas (OPAV) headed by Mister Michael Dino will be providing P1 billion funds for the rehabilitation of MCWD pipelines in Metro Cebu,” said Labella.

Labella also repeated his challenge to the new MCWD Board of Directors, whom he appointed after terminating the previous BOD for incapacity to solve the metro’s water crisis.

He wants the MCWD to pursue desalination projects to lessen groundwater extraction and allow the recharging of Metro Cebu’s natural aquifers.

“This year, MCWD will pursue the development of the Mananga Dam Project,” he said.

The mayor took the opportunity for Charter Day to discuss the plans of the city in various aspects including education, social housing, traffic and transportation, environment, health, and business.

He reported to the city’s officials, regional officials, and stakeholders the accomplishments of the city in the first eight months of his administration.

One of the ‘main’ pride of the Labella administration was exceeding the tax collection target of 2019. The city has collected P8,200,593,051.89, which is P590,000 more than its target collection of P8.2 billion.

The mayor promised more social projects in the city in the next year especially in terms of social housing, as the city plans to build four tenement buildings for informal settlers.

Charter Day awards

The Charter Day Testimonial Dinner was a chance for the city to pay forward to the institutions and individuals that gave pride to the city through business, art, sports, security.

The mayor also gave out special awards to prominent police officials who served in the city including the controversial former head of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CCMFC), Police Major Chuck Barandog, who allegedly threatened electoral candidates from Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan in the May 13, 2019 elections.

Former Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Regional Directors, Brigadier General Debold Sinas and Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon were also awarded.

Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma, the former Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director was also recognized along with the current director, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano.

Other awardees included world-class Cebuano designer, Kenneth Cobonpue; Engineer Manuel Mendoza, the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated, and Councilors David Tumulak and Philip Zafra.

Business establishments were also recognized for paying the largest business taxes and real property taxes (RPT). SM Prime Holdings paid the most RPT while Visayan Electric Company (VECO) paid the most business taxes.

Missing Filemon was recognized as the most outstanding institution, because of its contribution to the music industry.

The outstanding individual awards were given to Crisologo Caparoso and Potenciano “Yong” Larazabal III.

For the posthumous awards, Cebu City paid its respects to late veteran radio personality and politician Julian “Teban” Daan who died on August 21, 2019 from heart failure.

Along with Daan, the city also awarded the late Jon Ramon Aboitiz, Genaro Baisac, Jr., John Gokongwei, and Henry Sy Sr.

Finally, the Order of Rajah Humabon Award was given to national artist Resil Mojares.

In his acceptance speech, he said Cebu must remember its roots as the city will celebrate the 500th year of Magellan’s arrival in the country in 2021. /rcg