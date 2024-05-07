Cebu Daily Newscast: Hit-and-run suspect nabbed, jailed in Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Police have arrested the primary suspect behind the hit-and-run that killed local basketball player Jesse Uriel Larumbe.

Authorities arrested Aaron Karl Tan on Monday afternoon after he was found to be responsible for the fatal incident near the Redemptorist church in Cebu City on February 4.

Tan was identified after his s-u-v was recovered, and CCTV footage of the fatal incident was found.

He was arrested at his house in barangay Guadalupe on Monday and is facing a non-bailable murder charge.

The Cebu City office of Building officials issued notices of violation against multiple establishments, including a barangay hall. For operating without necessary permits.

On Tuesday, the OBO issued the violations for no occupancy permits and illegal construction due to the absence of building permits, equivalent to stoppage orders.

In a statement, OBO head Florante Catalan reminded business owners to secure necessary permits to avoid violation notices.

Police have identified three alleged accomplices of the shooter who attacked two minors for staring rudely on May 1.

Police captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza of the Abelyana police station told reporters that the persons were identified through CCTV footage, witnesses’ statements, and the help of the victim’s relatives.

The shooting happened along Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag Uno after a group of minors met four people onboard a motorcycle, and the driver suddenly fired shots at them.

One of the minors was killed, while the other was injured during the attack.

Cebuano students from various public schools are set to compete in the 2024 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.

Four student projects from Cebu were selected after securing top positions in multiple categories at the National Science and Technology fair held last month in Paranaque city.

Eight student projects from the country will be showcased at the event, which will run from May 11 to 17.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP