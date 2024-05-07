Cebu Daily Newscast: Hit-and-run suspect nabbed, jailed in Cebu City

cdn mobile

By: CDN Digital May 07,2024 - 05:55 PM

Aaron Karl Tan, the suspect tagged in the hit-and-run that killed former Cesafi player Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024. | Screenshot from Ramil Ayuman FB video

Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Hit-and-run suspect nabbed, jailed in Cebu City

Police have arrested the primary suspect behind the hit-and-run that killed local basketball player Jesse Uriel Larumbe.

Authorities arrested Aaron Karl Tan on Monday afternoon after he was found to be responsible for the fatal incident near the Redemptorist church in Cebu City on February 4.

Tan was identified after his s-u-v was recovered, and CCTV footage of the fatal incident was found.

He was arrested at his house in barangay Guadalupe on Monday and is facing a non-bailable murder charge.

Cebu City OBO issues violation notices to highland establishments

The Cebu City office of Building officials issued notices of violation against multiple establishments, including a barangay hall. For operating without necessary permits.

On Tuesday, the OBO issued the violations for no occupancy permits and illegal construction due to the absence of building permits, equivalent to stoppage orders.

In a statement, OBO head Florante Catalan reminded business owners to secure necessary permits to avoid violation notices.

Cebu City killing after rude stare: 3 shooter’s ‘cohorts’ identified

Police have identified three alleged accomplices of the shooter who attacked two minors for staring rudely on May 1.

Police captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza of the Abelyana police station told reporters that the persons were identified through CCTV footage, witnesses’ statements, and the help of the victim’s relatives.

The shooting happened along Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag Uno after a group of minors met four people onboard a motorcycle, and the driver suddenly fired shots at them.

One of the minors was killed, while the other was injured during the attack.

Cebuano students head to Los Angeles for Science and Engineering Fair

Cebuano students from various public schools are set to compete in the 2024 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.

Four student projects from Cebu were selected after securing top positions in multiple categories at the National Science and Technology fair held last month in Paranaque city.

Eight student projects from the country will be showcased at the event, which will run from May 11 to 17.

