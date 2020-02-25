Jennifer Lopez notices #JLoTiktokChallege of Cebuano dance group

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember that heart-stopping half time show performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira last February 2?

Well, there’s a group of Cebuano dancers from Barangay Duljo Fatima who took their chance on Instagram to be noticed by Jennifer Lopez and to their surprise —JLo did.

Daryl Alindao, 23, the Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman of Barangay Duljo Fatima is still on cloud nine when he saw their dance cover posted by JLo on her Instagram stories this morning, February 25.

“When I watched JLo’s Superbowl show with Shakira, I noticed it went viral, and I wanted to do the #JLoTiktokChallege too. I posted the video on my Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. And after a few hours, I noticed that the video on my IG has a lot of views, I reviewed it and I was so happy and shock to see that my idol, Jennifer Lopez liked the video,” Alindao said.

He posted the video on February 24.

“I memorized the steps, and formed a small group with my members/dancers Jesmerh, Sabel, Wayne, and Mac2 who are from Duljoanon Performing Arts,” he added.

Alindao posted on his Facebook today a screenshot of JLo’s IG story of their dance cover.

As of February 25 at 12 noon, the video has been viewed over 2,000 times on Instagram.

Who would have thought that out of 115 million followers of JLo on her IG account, Alindao’s group would catch her attention? /rcg