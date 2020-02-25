Medellin resorts asked to purchase thermal guns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Medellin town in northern Cebu has required all resorts and hotels in their jurisdiction to purchase thermal guns as precautionary measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. confirmed this in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News Digital on February 25, 2020.

Mondigo said a meeting took place between local officials, health officers, and owners of resorts and hotels in Medellin last Monday, February 24, to address the possible entry of COVID-19.

“In line with the President’s mandates for local officials to implement precautionary measures, we require resort and hotel owners (starting last February 24) to procure thermal guns like the ones being done in establishments in Metro Cebu,” Mondigo said.

The mayor likewise advised hotel and resort owners in their municipality to be vigilant on all guests, and ensure cleanliness in their respective establishments.

In cases where visitors show signs or symptoms of the disease, hotels, and resorts management are advised to double-check their guests’ health conditions or seek the assistance of health authorities from the Rural Health Unit (RHU).

There are at least 12 resorts and 2 hotels in Medellin, a second-class municipality located approximately 120 kilometers north of Cebu City. Famous for its beaches, water sports activities, and outdoor sports, Medellin also happened to be a favorite spot for tourists.

Last January, the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) directed their more than 100 members to purchase thermal guns, and put in place screening protocols for all guests as preventive measures against COVID-19.

So far, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines – all of whom are Chinese tourists and who arrived in the country via Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Two were already discharged while one succumbed to severe pneumonia due to the virus. /rcg