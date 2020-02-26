J.Lo puts Cebuano dance group’s #JLoTikTokChallege in her IG highlights

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From being just a 24-hour thing on Instagram, the #JLoTikTokChallege of a Cebuano dance group has made it to the Instagram story highlights of celebrity Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo.

The Instagram story highlights feature will save the Instagram stories for more than 24 hours, which means this can be seen by the fans of the American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman for as long as she keeps it in her story highlights.

Daryl Alindao, the one who posted the video on his IG account, said that as of Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the video has been viewed over 5,000 times on Instagram.

“We are really happy with the outcome, and we are now planning to do more dance covers,” he said.

Who’s next on the group’s list?

“Our next target would be Beyonce and Shakira,” Alindao said.

The dance cover #JLoTikTokChallenge came after the amazing half time show performance of J.Lo and Shakira during the SuperBowl last February 2, 2020.

We’re excited about the upcoming dance covers from Alindao and friends. /bmjo