More than P3 million worth of shabu seized in 5 Lapu drug busts; 7 suspects arrested

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – More than P3 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) were confiscated while seven drug personalities were arrested by Lapu-Lapu City police who conducted five anti-drug operations from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The first buy-bust operation was conducted by a joint team from Pusok Police Station led by Police Captain Aibert Jay Samson and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Captain Felix Cleopas III at Sitio Mahayahay Barangay Bankal past 11 p.m. of Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

The arrested drug dealer was identified as Romulo Soreño Sr., 49, a resident of said place. Police recovered from him 150 grams of suspected shabu with a dangerous drugs board (DDB) value of P1,020,0000.

The second drug operation was conducted an hour later by the same team in Sitio Kauswagan of the same barangay.

Nabbed in the second operation was Jovy Dalocanog, 30, a resident of Barangay Ibabao, Cordova, Cebu.

Another 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,020,000 was recovered from the suspect.

The third drug operation was conducted at Sitio Casia Barangay Bankal past 1 a.m. today where a certain Fritz Gerald Doblados, 19, residing at Magsaysay St. Barangay Suba, Cebu City was arrested.

The teenager yielded another 150 grams of illegal drugs with a DDB value of P1,020,000.

According to Cleopas, they received a tip about the illegal activities of the three arrested suspects thus three separate buy-bust operations were conducted.

The fourth anti-drug operation was conducted by the Hoops Dome Police Station led by Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin in Zone Lato in Barangay Calawisan past 1 a.m. of Wednesday which led to the arrest of one Concordio Pueblas, 39, resident of Zone Kato Barangay Calawisan of said city.

Police recovered from Puedlas small packets of suspected shabu worth P9,520.

Pueblas was a street-level individual who was in the police drug watchlist.

The final drug operation was conducted in Sitio Saac Barangay Mactan past 6 a.m. Wednesday by the elements of Mactan Police Station led by Police Major Narciso Abapo.

Three persons were arrested in the raid identified as Nicasio Monsato Jr., 30, who is the subject of the operation, and his cohorts namely Daniel Abriol, 31, and Rolly Pareñas, 33, all residents of said place. The suspects yielded 5 grams of suspected shabu which has a DDB value of P34,000.

All in all, the five drug busts yielded a total of P3,103,520 worth of illegal drugs. /rcg.