Maxim taxi: Current operation only for app, rate setting testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maxim taxi, a ride hailing app, clarified that their current presence in the country is still for testing their application and checking their rate settings.

In an official statement sent to CDN Digital, Maxim said it is still working on the legal documents needed in order to operate its ride-hailing services in the country.

“At the moment Maxim is only testing the software and preparing to start working in Cebu. Among other things, the company is in the process of obtaining all the necessary permitting documents,” Maxim said in the statement signed by Maria Pukhova, PR Specialist of the Maxim Service.

Maxim said they are now processing their registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and upon completion of the process, “we will submit the documents to LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ) to obtain accreditation.”

“In order not to lose this time and to prepare for a full launch, Maxim is testing the application and checking rates settings. In this way we will be able to optimally set up the service so that passengers and drivers can use it by the start of the company’s operations.”

Maxim, is a ride-hailing service provider operating in 14 countries including Indonesia and Malaysia.

LTFRB Central Visayas Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. earlier identified Maxim as one of the ride-hailing services that are operating in Cebu and other parts of the country without accreditation from the office.

Montealto said their agency, since January 2020, has already apprehended four drivers who were using the Maxim taxi app to pick up passengers for their car-ride services.

CDN Digital also tested the app and yielded three confirmed bookings for its motorcycle taxi-hailing services.

At present, the Maxim taxi app offers bike-hailing services with a flat down rate of P10.

The app also indicates ride hailing for passenger cars to be “coming soon” with a flat down rate of P39.

The company assured that in everywhere that they will operate, “the company complies with the law, pays taxes and does its best to provide affordable trips and income opportunities for people.” /bmjo