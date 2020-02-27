CTU grad places 4th in the 2020 Mechanical Engineering board exams – PRC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate from a Cebu-based university made it to the Top Ten of the 2020 Mechanical Engineering Board Examinations, latest results from the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) showed.

Adhone Manulat from Cebu Technological University-Danao City campus (CTU-Danao) ranked 4th in the Top Ten passers of the test after earning a score of 88.70 percent.

PRC released the results of the licensure examinations today, Thursday (February 27), in which 1,334 out of 3,469 examiners passed.

Glemar Guarin from the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City, and Julius Ezra Gundran from the De La Salle University in Manila (DLSU-Manila) bested the rest of the examinees after they both gained a score of 91.30 percent.

They were followed by Edrian Laki from the Holy Angel University at second (90.05 percent), and Deyn Edriel Estoque from the President Ramon Magsaysay State University in Iba (89.90 percent).

Those who were also part of the Top Ten list of passers were Ejay Papio Marasigan from the University of Batangas, also in 4th place (88.70 percent); and Marion Lois Tan from DLSU-Manila in 5th place (88.40 percent), Paolo Miguel Naty from DLSU-Dasmariñas in 6th place (88 percent), Caiven Rasco from Adamson University in 7th place (87.55 percent), Gilbert Parado Jr. from the Bataan Peninsula State University-Main Campus in 8th place (87.45 percent), Ranie Ubay from the Eastern Visayas State University-Ormoc Campus in 9th place (87.40 percent); and Jefferd Paran from the Nueve Vizcaya State University-Bambang in 10th place (87.30 percent).

“The February 2020 ME-CPM licensure exams were administered by PRC Board of Mechanical Engineering headed by its Chairman, Engr. Leandro A. Conti and its members Engr. Jerico Borja, Engr. Lorenzo Larion on February 23 & 24, 2020,” PRC said. /elb