Duterte declares 2nd week of February as National Hazing Prevention Week

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the second week of every February every year as National Hazing Prevention Week to end hazing and other fraternity-related violence.

Duterte signed on February Proclamation No. 907, a copy of which was released to the press Friday.

“[T]hroughout the years, there has been an alarming number of hazing-related deaths in the Philippines despite the passage of the Anti-Hazing Act,” Duterte said in his proclamation.

The President signed the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, prohibiting all forms of hazing in fraternities, sororities and school programs like the Citizens’ Military Training and Citizens’ Army Training.

Duterte signs law that bans all forms of hazing

Under the President’s proclamation, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) would lead the observance of the National Hazing Prevention Week with the objective of strengthening the campaign to end hazing and other violence related to fraternities.

All other government agencies and departments are also mandated to extend assistance to CHED, the President said.

GSG