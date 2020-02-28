26 Korean PUMs from Daegu now accounted for

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The whereabouts of the seven South Koreans from Daegu City, who landed in Cebu last February 25, have been located.

At a press conference Friday, February 28, Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association in Cebu (HRRAC) announced they had located the tourists, five hours after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported that they were missing.

“We’ve located the seven South Korean tourists who came from Daegu City. This means that 26 are accounted for. And we’re now coordinating with DOH on this,” said Carlo Suarez, HRRAC president.

Information confidential

Suarez, however, begged off to divulge further details, citing that the information’s nature should remain confidential between HRRAC and the DOH-7.

The seven South Koreans were earlier reported missing after health officials failed to locate them in the hotels indicated on their health declaration forms.

They were among the last batch of passengers from Daegu City, who arrived in Cebu before the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IAFT-EID) imposed a travel ban there and the entire North Gyeongsang province.

There are 22 direct flights per week between Cebu and Daegu City, the epicenter of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in South Korea.

However, as of February 26, several airline companies have cancelled their operations due to travel restrictions implemented by the government here.

The 26 South Koreans from Daegu City are now considered Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs). /dbs