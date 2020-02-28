PresyoMerkado: Manok para sa adlaw nga Sabado

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Unsa kaha ang nindot nga lutoon karong adlaw nga Sabado?

If you drop by the public market in Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City, you will find several stores at its wet section selling dressed chicken for only P155 per piece.

Ang manok pwede ninyo ma prito ug i-barbecue. Pwede usab kini sagulan ug green papaya, malunggay leaves ug lemon grass aron maka higop kamo ug init nga sabaw sa tinolang manok.

Whatever is your preferred chicken dish, it will surely be a hit for members of your family.

Happy Eating! / dcb