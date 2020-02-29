Pasaporte: Killed SPARU members behind series of killings in Guihulngan, Canlaon Cities

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Several firearms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of two suspected members of the Special Partisan Unit (SPARU) of the New People’s Army (NPA), who were killed in an encounter with government troops last night, February 28, 2020, in Sitio Agpapatao, Barangay Binobohan in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The confiscated items included two caliber .45 pistols, a caliber .38 pistol, four magazines with live ammunition for a caliber .45 pistol and several ammunitions for a caliber .38 pistol.

“Ang mga ito ay members ng SPARU. Sila ang mga pumatay sa tatay ng isang rebel returnee and then sila din ang involve sa mga killings sa Guihulngan and Canlaon City,” Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander, told CDN Digital.

(The two are SPARU members. They are responsible for killing the father of a rebel returnee and the other killings in Guihulngan and Canlaon City.)

According to Pasaporte, the two casualties were in the barangay to sow fear among the residents so that the NPA can return to the area.

Pasaporte added, “ tuloy, tuloy din yung reports, ang paghihingi nila ng mga bigas at pagkain kaya sinumbong na sila ng mga tao doon sa ta-as (they continue to extort rice and other food that is why residents in the area decided to already report their presence to the authorities).”

As of this report, the two cadavers were already transported from the hinterland barangay of Guihulngan to the city proper for disposition./ dcb