Mandaue City gov’t’s appeal: Help Ibabao fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government is asking kind-hearted individuals to send help to families, who were affected by the fire which razed homes in Sitios Tarnate and Bayabas in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia earlier today.

“Today at around 11:30 am a big fire razed (houses in) sitios Tarnate and Bayabas in Barangay Ibabao- Estancia, Mandaue city. The fire razed homes to the ground and most of the victims had most of their little belongings destroyed,” says a Facebook post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

“The fire victims are now temporarily staying at the Barangay gym. They are in need of food, clothes, personal hygiene products, blankets, and basic kitchen wares,” it added.

Whoever would want to send help for the fire victims can send their donations to the Mandaue City Social Welfare Office or go directly to the Barangay Ibabao-Estancia gym./dbs