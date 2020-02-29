#PresyoMerkado: Kinilaw nga nangka
By: Gresheen Gift Libby - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 01,2020 - 06:54 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Magpalahi na pud ta!
Suwayan nato ang kinilaw nga nangka (jackfruit salad) nga sagulan ug tuno sa lubi. Pun-an ug gamay mga luy-a, suka, bombay ug tamatis. Ka lami!
Naay hiniwa na nga nangka nga mapalit sa tag P40 ang kilo sa Carbon Public Market. / dcb
