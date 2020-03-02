Gullas orders suspension of public school classes in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has ordered the suspension of classes in all public elementary and high schools in his city to allow the inspection of school buildings.

Gullas said the earthquake that was felt earlier today, March 2, 2020, should not be taken lightly.

“Sorry if it’s (the announcement came) a little late. Had to coordinate with our City DepEd Superintendent, Mam Luminarias,” Gullas said in a Facebook post past 7 a.m. today.

“Due to the recent earthquake that occurred early this morning, Mam Luminarias and I decided to declare no classes in all public elementary and public high schools in the City of Talisay,” Gullas added.

He said that there was a need to ensure the integrity of structures in their city especially since they have high-rise school buildings.

“Since we have high-rise classrooms which have 2 to 3 floors in schools, we will use this suspension of classes to check the integrity of our school buildings. We will also use this day to prepare if ever there will be aftershocks later in the day. Stay safe guys,” he said.