Sen. Marcos’ challenge: Always aim for excellence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) may be dominated by men, but there are also several notable women who have made their marks in the organization, said Senator Imee Marcos.

In a message which she delivered this morning, March 2, 2020, at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, Marcos said she is looking forward to seeing more policewomen occupy important positions in the organization.

“Women have a great role to contribute not only in society, in general, but dito specifically sa PNP,” said Marcos, who was a guest speaker in PRO-7’s Women’s Month opening program.

Marcos said that policewomen should also continue to challenge themselves to rise to the occasion and excel in what they do.

Before the gathering ended, PRO-7 handed recognitions to 11 policewomen for their successful implementation of programs that protected the rights of women and children in their respective areas of responsibilities.

The awardees included Police Master Sergeant Marissa Manubag of Carbon Police Station for supervising their ‘Children’s Haven’ project and Police Captain Judith Baesa, chief of the Maria Police Station in Siquijor province, for leading the first all-women police station in the country. / dcb