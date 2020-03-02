Policeman killed in San Fernando road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A policeman was killed while another police officer is in critical condition following a vehicular accident that happened along the highway in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando town, southern Cebu on early Monday morning, March 2, 2020.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Paul Baclay, desk officer of the San Fernando police station, four vehicles were involved in the accident that killed Patrolman Wenne Cubong from Mandaue City and badly injured Patrolman Frech Nickon Cabilla from Talibon town, Bohol.

The vehicles involved in the accident were an Isuzu truck, a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle (SUV), a Ceres bus, and a Yamaha motorcycle.

Cubong was driving the motorcycle southbound with Cabilla as his backrider. Both policemen, assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, were headed to the neighboring southern town of Sibonga to report for work.

Based on the initial investigation, Baclay said Cubong tried to overtake the bus driven by Reynaldo dela Victoria, from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, which was also heading south.

But in doing so, Cubong collided with an oncoming Isuzu truck that was ferrying pigs for Cebu City. The truck was being driven by Glen Concepcion, 31, from Barangay Macasilao, Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

“He was not able to fully overtake [the bus],” said Baclay, referring to the reason why Cubong hit the oncoming truck.

Baclay said that upon impact with the truck, Cubong and Cabilla were thrown off their motorcycle and hit the front left portion of the moving bus.

The motorcycle, after colliding with the truck, also hit the SUV that was right behind the Isuzu truck. The SUV was driven by Bengced Espinosa Embralinag, 30, a resident of Sitio Magsipit, Barangay Liburon, Carcar City, Cebu.

The two policemen were rushed to the Carcar Provincial Hospital, but Cubong did not make it alive. Cabilla is in critical condition and was brought to the South General Hospital.

As of this posting, Baclay said they have detained the three drivers involved in the accident as they wait for the family members of the two victims to arrive.

If the families of the victims decide to file a case, the three drivers may face reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries and damage to property. /bmjo