Bureau of Fire Protection launches Fire Prevention Month

By virtue of Proclamation No. 115-A, signed by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, and Proclamation No. 360 in 1986, the month of March was declared as “Fire Prevention Month” or “Burn Prevention Month.”

The fire prevention month campaign promotes “safety consciousness among our people every day of the year as a positive preventive approach to a problem that can be solved by more caution, vigilance, sobriety, exercise of common sense and respect for the law.

The Bureau of Fire Protection Region 7 kicked off the Fire Prevention Month 2020 with a walk dubbed as “Sugod Kabarangay: Parada para sa Ligtas na Pamumuhay” followed by a motorcade participated by firefighters, different government agencies and Cebu City Volunteer Fire Brigades.

One of the highlights of the Kick- off ceremony was the parade of BFP Uniforms and showcase of talents of BFP 7 personnel held at the Event Centre in SM City Cebu.

Superintendent Randy Mendaros, Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) chief said they will be also be intensifying Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan (OLP) or the house to house visit of the fire personnel to check the safety of the wirings in the houses in certain places.

This year’s theme ” Matuto Ka. Sunog, Iwasan na” aims at empowering and capacitating the community to take part in the fight against destructive fires for the BFP cannot do it alone.