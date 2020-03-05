BREAKING: Sinasakyang chopper ni PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa bumagsak sa San Pedro, Laguna
Bumagsak sa San Pedro, Laguna ang sinasakyang helicopter ni PNP Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa.
Galing sa impounding area ng Highway Patrol Group ng PNP sa Laperal Cmpd., Brgy. San Antonio si Gamboa kasama ang iba pang opisyal ng PNP.
Mula doon sumakay siya ng chopper paalis.
Kaka-take off lamang ng chopper nang ito ay bumaksak matapos sumabit umano sa high-tension wire.
Kasama sa dinala sa ospital si Gamboa at si PNP spokesman BGen. Bernard Banac.
