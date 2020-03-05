Buy bust yields P7.2M worth of illegal drugs

Cebu City, Philippines—Police here seized suspected illegal drugs worth P7.2 million from two suspects arrested in a buy bust operation on Friday dawn, March 6, 2020, in Sitio Nangka, Barangay Quiot.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), identified the suspects as Rafael Paraiso Babatuan Sr., 41, and Jasper Abejo, 18, both from Sitio Nangka.

According to Caballes, Babatuan has been listed as a high-value individual (HVI) while Abejo was not included in any list but will be considered as a street level individual (SLI) target.

A total of 1,065 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the two, with a value of P7,242,000.

Both Babatuan and Abejo are now detained at the CCPO detention facility in Camp Sotero Cabahug, along Gorordo Avenue, here. /bmjo