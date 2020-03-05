New ‘drug peddler’ operating in 3 NegOr cities nabbed

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Police have scored big in their anti-illegal drug campaign in Dumaguete City after they caught a newly identified drug peddler, a high value individual (HVI), who allegedly supplies suspected shabu in at least three cities in Negros Oriental.

Elvon “Momoy” Balbon, 43, of Barangay Poblacion was caught with 52 grams or P350,000 worth of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion in Dumaguete City at late afternoon of March 5, 2020, said Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) Special Operations Group (SOG) chief.

Drug peddler’s market areas

Germodo, who is also the Provincial Drug Enfocerment Unit deputy chief, said Balbon’s alleged drug peddling operation would include three cities in Negros Oriental.

“Siya ang nag supply atong duha kabook amo nadakpan last sa (Barangay) Mangnao (Dumaguete City). Makahurot siya every week ug 250 to 300 grams,” he said.

(He was the drug supplier of those drug personalities that we arrested earlier in Barangay Mangnao, Dumaguete City. He coud dispose from 250 grams to 300 grams of suspected shabu in a week.)

“:Ang iya area sa Barangay 8, (Barangay) Looc, Barangay Calindagan (Dumaguete City) then abot pud siya sa Tanjay ug Bais City,” Germodo told CDN Digital in an interview.

(His area of operation covers Barangays 8, Looc, Calindagan in Dumaguete City and it reaches to Tanjay City and Bais City in the province.)

Germodo also said that the buy-bust operation was a joint operation between the SOG, Provincial Intelligence Branch and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Balbon was detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs