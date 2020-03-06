‘Drive carefully in negotiating Balud’s blind curve area’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are encouraging motorists passing along highway in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu to slow down and drive carefully especially within that blind curve stretch of the highway in the barangay.

Police Corporal Christopher Amadar of Dalaguete Police Station said this amid the recent road death of a school teacher of a national high school in Cebu City in the area, which he described as an accident-prone area in Barangay Balud.

Blind curve

Amadar said the section of the highway where Marc O. Ladaran, 32, was an accident-prone area especially since a section of that road was a blind curve.

He said that it would be prudent for motorists to slow down and to drive carefully while negotiating that stretch of road.

He did not cite specific details but cited several road accidents prior to the fatal March 5 motorcycle crash of the teacher in that area.

He said that they had reported these accidents in the area to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), but they had yet to hear from them on these.

Amadar said that the teacher must have been driving at a high speed at the way the accident happened where Ladaran’s motorcycle overshot the lane and slammed into a road railing.

“Posible ni siya nga overspeeding kay sa agi man gud sa iyaha nga blind curve area, na overshoot siya nalapaw sa iyaha nga lane mao nabangga sa railings,” said Amadar.

(It was possible that he was overspeeding since that part of the road had a blind curve area and he overshot his lane causing him to crash into the road railings.)

Teacher Ladaran died on March 5, 2020 after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a road railing in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

Ladaran had reportedly been to the final meeting of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Dumaguete City, the regional sports meet which would be held from March 21 to March 28 in that Negros Oriental city.

Ladaran was heading home to Cebu City from Dumaguete City when he met that road accident. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.