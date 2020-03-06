#PresyoMerkado: Sugar
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Weekend na pud!
Are you planning of preparing some sweet treats for your family or friends today?
If you are, don’t forget to add brown or white sugar to your grocery list to complete the ingredients that you need for your weekend treats.
At the public market in Barangay Tisa, white sugar is sold at P48 per kilo while brown sugar cost P40 per kilo.
