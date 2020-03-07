In Photos: 53rd Engineering Brigade leads recovery of WWII tank
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 53rd Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army led the recovery of a World War II tank that was submerged in mud at the Dagusungan River in Medellin town.
The US-owned tank was crossing the Dagusungan bridge during WWII when it was bombarded by Japanese troops causing it to fall into the water. Its turret was already recovered years back.
Below are photos of the retrieval operation from the Municipality of Medellin Facebook page.
