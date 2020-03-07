Thirdy Ravena weighing multiple offers to play in Japan

MANILA, Philippines—Thirdy Ravena’s foray into the PBA remains uncertain as the three-time UAAP champion could go overseas to continue his basketball journey.

Gilas Pilipinas’ dependable wingman said he’s weighing his options after receiving offers from “five or six” clubs from Japan’s B.League.

“There’s like five or six teams that sent an offer so we’re still waiting for the other teams and they said that they’re just finalizing the contract,” said Ravena in Filipino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association awards night Friday at Manila Hotel.

“We’re going to see what’s the best possible decision for us.”

Ravena led the Blue Eagles to three straight titles in the UAAP, winning the Finals MVP in each of those championship runs but he decided to forego the 2019 PBA Draft to focus on the national team.

The PSA’s Mr. Basketball said that even though he skipped the PBA temporarily, he’s in communication with league commissioner Willie Marcial to keep the prospect of turning pro in the Philippines alive.

As of now, though, Ravena is focused on Gilas and trying to improve as a basketball player.

A trip to the United States is also on the horizon for Ravena for training as he gets himself ready in case he ends up playing in Japan.

“It’s not necessarily trying my luck in the States but I’ll go there to work out and get better hopefully for Japan,” said Ravena.