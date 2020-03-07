Breaking: Ateneo beats UV, gets ticket to PCCL finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles advanced to the national finals of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) National Collegiate Championship after ousting University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 95-63, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City in Metro Manila today, March 7, 2020.

The UAAP and reigning PCCL champions, ADMU, broke the game wide open in the final canto to clinch the chance to retain its title.

ADMU will await the winner between San Beda and University of the Philippines (UP) for their finals opponent.

The UV Green Lancers, the Cesafi Season 19 runner-up, advanced to the Final Four after defeating the reigning Cesafi champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma, 76-67, to become the PCCL Visayas Mindanao regional champions in Dumaguete City last Wednesday. /dbs