IN Photos: P9M marijuana plants destroyed in Asturias

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P9 million worth of marijuana plants were uprooted and burned in the mountain Barangay of Kaluangan, Asturias town in northwestern Cebu at around 4 p.m. today, March 7, 2020.

According to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) in a report, that the P9 million worth of marijuana plants were made up of 20,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants and 5,000 marijuana seedlings.

The RMFB is a police unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

It was the unit that conducted the operation to uproot and destroy the marijuana plants found in the Asturias.

Here are some photos of the uprooting and destruction of the marijuana plants.

