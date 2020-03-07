outbrain

IN Photos: P9M marijuana plants destroyed in Asturias

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - Reporter/CDN Digital | March 07,2020 - 10:23 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P9 million worth of marijuana plants were uprooted and burned in the mountain Barangay of Kaluangan, Asturias town in northwestern Cebu at around 4 p.m. today, March 7, 2020.

According to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) in a report, that the P9 million worth of marijuana plants were made up of 20,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants and 5,000 marijuana seedlings.

Read more: P28M worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban

The RMFB is a police unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

It was the unit that conducted the operation to uproot and destroy the marijuana plants found in the Asturias.

Here are some photos of the uprooting and destruction of the marijuana plants.

A line of marijuana seedlings are planted at a side of a hill in Barangay Kaluangan, Asturias town. Regional policemen uprooted and destroyed 5,000 seedlings in this March 7, 2020 operation. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

A line of marijuana seedlings are planted at a side of a hill in Barangay Kaluangan, Asturias town. Regional policemen uprooted and destroyed 5,000 marijuana seedlings in this March 7, 2020 operation. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

 

Policemen of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion prepare to burn some of the marijuana plants that they found in Asturias on March 7, 2020. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

Policemen of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion prepare to burn some of the marijuana plants that they found in Asturias on March 7, 2020. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

 

Police prepare to burn the fully grown marijuana plants in Asturias town on March 7, 2020. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

Regional Mobile Force Battalion policemen prepare to burn the fully grown marijuana plants in Asturias town on March 7, 2020. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

 

Policemen from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion say that they destroyed 22,000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants in the March 7, 2020 operation in Asturias town. | Photo courtesy of RMFB

/dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.