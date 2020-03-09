BREAKING: Duterte declares state of public health emergency over coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a proclamation declaring a state of public health emergency due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

President Duterte issues Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/Q2KfWyW2xz — Darryl John Esguerra (@DJEsguerraINQ) March 9, 2020

Duterte signed Proclamation 922 on Monday, hours after health authorities reported 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Of the number, seven are confined, two have recovered, while one died. The fatality was a Chinese tourist.

The issuance was made through the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH).

“All government agencies and LGUs are hereby enjoined to render full assistance and cooperation and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent, and appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat,” Duterte said in his proclamation.

The Proclamation also empowers Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to call upon the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance in addressing the COVID-19 threat.

“All citizens, residents, tourists, and establishments owners are urged to act within the bounds of the law to comply with the lawful directives and advisories to be issued by appropriate government agencies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety and well-being of all,” Duterte added.

The Proclamation will remain in effect unless lifted by Duterte.

The DOH has also raised Code Red Sublevel 1 over the weekend after it confirmed the country’s first local transmission of COVID-19.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,800, a vast majority of which being reported in Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.