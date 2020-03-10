License plates distribution for vehicles registered 2015 and 2016 continues 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will continue its distribution of around 30,000 license plates for 4-wheel vehicles registered in 2015 and 2016 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The distribution starts today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the lower level of the City Wing and will end on April 30.

Victor Caindec, LTO-7 regional director, said they decided to continue distribution of the plates because of the low volume of plates released last month

He said only around 1,900 plates were claimed during the distribution held in February.

Same as before, the owner has to submit photocopies of the official receipt, certificate or registration and a valid government ID to claim their plates.

Representatives of owners are also required to present notarized special power of attorney with photocopy of government ID of the owner and representative.

To inquire if their plates are available, owners can send text messages to 0918-807-3502.

Caindec also revealed that 400 special plates paid in 2015, 2016, and 2017 will also be available for distribution.

Those who applied for special plates will also have to show a photocopy of the receipt of payment to claim the plates. /bmjo