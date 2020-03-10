Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu Puts the Yum in Yam!

Inspired by the hotel’s iconic brand color, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu presents a selection of ube or purple yam delights at its all-day dining restaurant Pusô Bistro & Bar. Ube is a popular and well-loved ingredient in the Philippines, used in various ways for different kinds of savory and sweet recipes.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s ube selection is available from morning till night. At breakfast, guests begin their morning at the buffet with choices of ube pancakes and ube taho, the latter traditionally served street-style by the chef. At lunch and dinner, the buffet’s dessert station presents a rotating spread of ube-based goodies such as pastillas, sapin-sapin, binignit, tikoy, ensaimada, cheesecake, and binignit.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s prized ube treat is the ube pandesal with rich cheese filling. Fresh ube pandesal and ube loaf are available for takeaway orders at the Bread Library located in the lobby.

For inquiries or pre-orders, guests may call (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to [email protected]. For real-time updates, guests may follow @questhotelcebu and @pusobistro on Instagram; and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel and facebook.com/pusobistro on Facebook.

