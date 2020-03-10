PJ to DILG on road clearing order: Allow LGUs to be autonomous, not automatons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid orders for local government units (LGUs) to clear roads, a Cebuano lawmaker has expressed concerns that the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) may be overstepping its mandate.

Cebu third district Representative Pablo John Garcia, who delivered a privilege speech on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, said LGUs should be given autonomy in clearing the roads within their jurisdiction.

Garcia said the manner that the road clearing tasks has been given to the LGUs is “concerning.”

“Not only are local government units being compelled to exercise their power to regulate public roads, the DILG is dictating these LGUs on how to exercise this power, complete with the specific provisions to include in the ordinances to be passed by supposedly autonomous sanggunians,” Garcia said.

In July 2019, the DILG first ordered LGUs to clear their roads and sidewalks from any obstructions within 60 days. The agency rated the LGUs’ compliance to the order in October and subsequently filed administrative charges against mayors who allegedly failed to comply with the directive.

Among those who were charged were Ginatilan, Cebu Mayor Dean Michael Singco although he submitted an explanation and re-evaluation report in November 2019.

Last February, the DILG also ordered for the LGUs to create a tricycle task force and devise new routes in order to remove them from national highways.

“It would seem that sanggunians cannot be trusted to figure this out for themselves. And what if the LGU already has an existing Tricycle Regulatory Board or Unit? The cities and municipalities still have to create a Tricycle Task Force “separate and distinct” from this existing unit,” Garcia said.

Read: DILG exec warns Gwen of court action if she continues to ‘challenge’ DILG

The lawmaker said the present actions of the DILG imposing “control over the LGUs” was not the intentions of the Congress when it passed into law the Local Government Code of 1991.

“The DILG seems to be operating under the premise that they have the power of control over LGUs when they do not,” Garcia said.

Garcia asked his colleagues in Congress to “put everything back in its place” and “in their proper perspective.”

He said the LGUs should be autonomous and be given autonomy to decide on what they decide as viable policies in their roads and not “automatons” that just follow what the DILG has already set.

Garcia and his older sister, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, earlier asked the DILG to consult the LGUs before implementing the new road clearing directives. /rcg