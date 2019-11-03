DILG exec warns Gwen of court action if she continues to ‘challenge’ DILG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The trading of barbs between the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is not yet over.

In his visit in Cebu Sunday, November 3, DILG Assistant Secretary RJ Echiverri warned the governor that the agency might want to hale Garcia into court should she continue to “challenge DILG and question its integrity.”

WATCH: Department of Interior and Local Governments Assistant Secretary RJ Echiverri warns Governor Gwendolyn Garcia that they may have to make her answer in court for her strong remarks against the department over the failure of seven Cebu LGUs to pass the DILG's road clearing rating.

The rift between Garcia and DILG started when the governor said he was not amused with the DILG’s rating system and performance in helping the local government units carry out the road clearing order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Garcia made the statement after seven local government units (LGUs) in Cebu were marked as failed by the DILG in their assessment on the road clearing efforts of the towns and cities.

“Kapag pasaway ka at isisisi mo pa sa DILG lahat ng kasalanan mo, hindi kami mag-aatubili na kasohan kayo. I will give you a good example, dito sa Cebu I think the governor has given strong words against the DILG dahil ang baba ng kanilang functionality sa road clearing,” Echiverri said.

(If you are delinquent and even blame the DILG for your missteps, we will not hesitate to file a case against you. Let me give you a good example, the governor of Cebu has given strong words against the DILG because they had low functionality rating in the road clearing assessment.)

“Let me remind the good governor, the DILG is here to help you and not to put you down. But if you will challenge the DILG and question our integrity, be ready to face or let us face each other in courts if possible,” he added.

Echiverri also said Garcia’s remarks was not only an affront to the DILG but to the President as well, since it was him who ordered the clearing of sidewalks and roads in all towns and cities across the nation.

“Dahil kami ay arm ng Presidente. You are not attacking the DILG. You are attacking the President who asked the DILG to implement his request na i-clear ang mga roads. By attacking the DILG you are attacking President also,” Echiverri said.

The DILG earlier issued a statement telling Garcia to channel her energy in helping LGUs rather than throwing sharp remarks against their office.

Garcia, in turn, said she did not wish to trade barbs with DILG and assured that “all her energy is channeled for Cebu’s 44 towns and seven cities.”

Echiverri added that they may conduct a review on Garcia’s performance, too, and act accordingly if they would find that the “low functionality” of the road clearing effort of the seven Cebu LGUs was due to her performance.

He said the final say on whether they will file charges against Garcia remains with President Duterte.

Garcia is a close ally of the President in Cebu since the presidential elections in May 2016. Last May, Garcia ran under PDP-Laban, President Duterte’s political party. /elb