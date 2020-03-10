Ceres-Negros to play AFC Cup match vs Bali United in empty stadium

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League champion Ceres Negros will be playing its AFC Cup match against Indonesian powerhouse Bali United on Wednesday night at Rizal Memorial Stadium without spectators in line with government directives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The club announced the decision on its social media accounts on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

“We regret to inform our supporters that our match against Bali United will be played in a closed stadium,” the club said in a statement.

“After careful consultation with the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission, and to conform with the measures adopted by the national and local governments to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, it has been decided that the game will be staged without spectators. This is with due regard to the to the growing concerns on the transmission and keeping the health and the safety of the fans and the general public at large.”

Since moving its matches from the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod to RMS, the club which does not charge for tickets to its matches, has seen its attendance rise with every match. The last match against Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh drew 5,078 fans.

Ceres currently leads Group G with four points with Bali United, which is coming off a stunning 1-2 defeat to Svey Rieng of Cambodia, a point behind.