Cebu Ports Authority sets up isolation rooms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has designated temporary isolation rooms in all seaports in the province for passengers manifesting symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

CPA General Manager Leonilo Miole, in a press statement, said this is one of their measures to minimize the risks of exposure for other passengers.

Miole added that all ports have been tasked to enforce body temperature check for all port clients and to ensure the provision of soaps and hand sanitizers in the comfort rooms of the ports as a means to prevent possible spread and contraction of the coronavirus.

Read: CPA orders all ports in Cebu to implement strict COVID-19 prevention measures

The Cebu provincial government has ordered in February that passengers manifesting symptoms of Covid-19 such as cough, colds and fever, shall not be allowed to board the passenger vessels.

“CPA continues to closely coordinate with our partner agencies especially with DOH (Department of Health) in putting into place various frontline defense to prevent the possible entry of the virus in Cebu province via our ports. In fact, we already requested DOH Regional Office 7 to deploy medical officers and provide a standby ambulance in our ports,” said Miole.

No spitting, please

Miole has appealed to the public to cooperate in their efforts and submit to port protocols in order to protect themselves and other passengers from the spread of coronavirus.

Among these measures also include the prohibition of indiscriminate spitting “as pathogens of infectious diseases are found in saliva, phlegm and other respiratory droplets.”

“We are requesting the public to please support our efforts, comply with the enforced port protocol and most importantly practice personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and proper cough etiquette to help put a stop or slow down the spread of the virus,” added Miole.

Because of the COVID-19 threat, foreign ships have been prohibited from docking in ports while crew and passengers are not allowed to disembark unless permitted by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) and the Bureau of Immigration.

“Moreover, all ships lying alongside a pier, wharf or bulkhead were required to deploy and attach rat guards to prevent the passage of rats between the ship and port,” the CPA said in a statement.

The CPA has also directed all frontline port personnel to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) like surgical or N95 masks and practice proper hygiene at all times “to avoid possible contamination and protect themselves from being infected and deter any possible spread “of the coronavirus disease. /bmjo