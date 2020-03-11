Silawan death turns 1: Battle for justice continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A solemn Mass marked the Silawan family’s first commemoration of the loss of Christine Lee, the high school girl from Lapu-Lapu City who lost her face and her life in a bloody crime.

It was intimate, with only family and friends present in front of her grave at the Cattleya Cemetery in Cordova town.

Lourdes, Christine’s mother, continues to weep as she offered prayers for Christine. The 16-year-old church volunteer was second of Lourdes’ four children.

While she did not say a word, Lourdes’ call for justice was reflected on her white t-shirt that was printed with the girl’s picture and the words: “Justice for Christine Lee Silawan.”

Awaiting Justice

It has been a year since Christine’s body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Although Renato Llenes, the self-confessed killer of the teenager, is now detained in jail, the battle for justice for Christine’s death continues.

In a sudden turn of events, Llenes pleaded not guilty to the crime of murder when he was arraigned before Branch 70 of the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court last June 7, 2019.

Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor Ruso Zaragoza, who is handling Christine’s case, said Llenes camp tried to offer a plea bargain on the case.

“They said that they are willing to enter a guilty plea for a lower crime but I did not agree. If they are going to plea guilty, they should plea guilty for the crime charged [which is murder],” Zaragoza told CDN Digital.

Zaragoza said they are now in the presentation of evidence against Llenes during their last trial in February. Next month, April 13, another day in court is set for the litigation against Llenes.

Zaragoza, however, said Christine’s case is progressing in court without the participation of Lourdes.

To recall, Lourdes lamented why Christine’s former boyfriend who was first arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was not included in the filing of charges.

“If only we could have talked, I would explain to her why we filed the case against Llenes and not against her daughter’s [former] boyfriend,” Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza, however, said Lourdes’s participation is no longer vital in this stage of the legal battle.

Zaragoza, although he said he cannot ascertain when justice will finally be served, vowed to fight in court to give that justice to Christine and her family. /rcg